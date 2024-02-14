QCDC Takes Part In Education City's NSD Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), participated in this year's National Sport Day festivities held yesterday at Oxygen Park in Education City.

QCDC's engaging activities seamlessly merged career development with physical activity, encouraging participants to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle that benefit both their well-being and professional lives.

Through interactive physical and mental games suitable for all ages and abilities, participants developed valuable skills like teamwork and communication skills, and gained insights into the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Abdulla A Al Mansoori, Director of QCDC, emphasised:“We are committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle to develop a balanced society where individuals can thrive in their personal and professional lives. We are proud to offer opportunities for individuals with learning difficulties to develop their skills and contribute their talents. Events like NSD serve as a crucial platform for their integration into the labour market and exposure to valuable career-building skills.”

