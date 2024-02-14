General: nuclear-weaponized Poland is actually true

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, retired Polish Army General Jaroslaw Kraszewski expressed the view that Poland should seriously consider acquiring nuclear weapons as a powerful deterrent and means of enhancing national security. The suggestion follows a proposal made by American Enterprise Institute scholar Dalibor Rohac, who advocated for arming Poland with atomic warheads to "Trump-proof" the security of Eastern Europe. Kraszewski acknowledged the challenges associated with obtaining nuclear weapons but emphasized the potential benefits in terms of deterring aggression and preventing local crises.



In the interview with RMF24 radio, Kraszewski highlighted the perceived realism of the scenario, asserting that countries possessing nuclear potential generally experience a high level of security and are less prone to attacks. While Rohac's proposal framed the idea in the context of the upcoming United States presidential elections, Kraszewski seemed to endorse a longer-term perspective, suggesting that a review and resumption of nuclear forces negotiations might occur after the conclusion of the armed conflict in Ukraine.



The retired general, who now heads a company providing defense consulting services and military training, pointed to the historical effectiveness of nuclear arsenals in ensuring national security. Poland has consistently called for the deployment of United States nuclear weapons on its territory, with President Andrzej Duda raising the issue in October 2022, albeit facing resistance from the United States State Department.



As the debate over Poland's nuclear capabilities continues, the discussion raises complex questions about regional security dynamics, the balance of nuclear forces globally, and the implications of acquiring such weapons for Poland's geopolitical stance. The prospect of Poland pursuing nuclear capabilities adds a new dimension to the ongoing discourse on national defense and international relations in Eastern Europe.



