France intends to eliminate some birthright citizenship to limit immigration

(MENAFN) The French government, led by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, has announced its intention to amend the constitution to eliminate the practice of "birthright citizenship" in the department of Mayotte. Mayotte, comprising two islands located between the African mainland and Madagascar, remained under French control while the rest of the archipelago gained independence as the Comoros Islands in 1973.



Interior Minister Darmanin stated during a visit to Mamoudzou on the island of Grande-Terre that a "radical decision" would be implemented, preventing individuals from acquiring French citizenship unless they are born to French parents. The move aims to make Mayotte less "attractive" to immigrants, according to Darmanin.



The announcement follows weeks of protests in Mayotte, driven by concerns over rising crime, poverty, and immigration, which locals deem unsustainable. Demonstrators have also called for changes to allow individuals with valid Mayotte residence permits to travel to mainland France, a restriction currently in place.



Interior Minister Darmanin disclosed plans to reform the residence permit system concurrently with the modification of birthright citizenship rules. However, the proposal faces opposition in the French parliament, with Green MP Aurelien Tache expressing concern that enacting such a provision could mark the end of birthright citizenship in France if far-right leader Marine Le Pen assumes power.



The Socialist bloc in the National Assembly, led by Boris Vallaud, staunchly opposes any alterations to birthright citizenship, asserting its non-negotiability. The ongoing debate underscores the complex intersection of immigration policy, constitutional amendments, and public sentiment, raising questions about the potential implications for France's citizenship laws.





