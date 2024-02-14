Global Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034 - Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Techniques Bolstering Growth

Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing healthcare infrastructure, growing technological advancements in oncology, surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising demand for disposable biopsy devices, increasing technologically advanced biopsy guidance systems such as vacuum-assisted guns, growing demand of cost-effective & advanced devices, and surge in launch of innovative platforms are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



A surge in launches of innovative platforms is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Minimally invasive medical procedures have gained widespread popularity due to their numerous benefits. These procedures promote speedier patient recuperation and are less invasive. Data published by manufacturers indicate that minimally invasive surgeries are increasingly replacing invasive procedures and are associated with greater patient satisfaction.

By product, needle-based biopsy guns were the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopsy devices market in 2023 owing to the growing need for these weapons to collect tissue samples from interior organs such the kidneys, breasts, & lungs' soft tissues, increasing need for painless and quick cell sample collection for biopsy, rising demand for vacuum-assisted devices, and surge in launch of advanced products.

By guidance technique, ultrasound-guided biopsy was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopsy devices market in 2023 owing to the rising adoption of this technique for cancer detection, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing demand for cost-effective & real-time imaging devices, and surge approval by regulatory bodies.

By end-user, ambulatory surgery center was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biopsy devices market in 2023 owing to the accessibility and variety of medical treatments offered by ASCs, and rising preference for ASC for biopsy procedures by patients. Additionally, hospitals is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, surge in number of skilled professionals capable of performing a wide range of biopsy types, increasing prevalence of diseases requiring biopsies, and growing mergers & acquisitions within market players.

North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced devices such as vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for disposable devices, and surge in launch of novel products. For instance, in June 2023, Argon Medical Devices has unveiled the SuperCore Advantage Semi-Automatic Biopsy Instrument, expanding its soft tissue biopsy product range within the United States.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in prevalence of cancer, growing technological advancements, and rising launch of new products.

Segmentation: Biopsy Devices Market Report 2022 - 2033

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Product



Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Robotic

Manual

Biopsy Needles

Reusable

Disposable

Biopsy Forceps

Hot Biopsy Forceps

General Biopsy Forceps

Others

Punches

Curettes Brushes

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Guidance Technique



Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

CT- Guided Biopsy

MRI-Guided Biopsy Others

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Application



Lung Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy Others

Biopsy Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers Others

Key Attributes:

