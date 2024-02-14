(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global fitness platforms for disabled market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $2.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including a focus on accessibility and inclusion, heightened healthcare awareness, the development of supportive regulations, initiatives promoting social inclusion, and an increase in adaptive sports programs. These factors collectively contributed to the growth experienced in the historic period, indicating a positive trend toward more inclusive fitness and wellness opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The fitness platforms for disabled market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for telehealth and virtual fitness solutions, a rise in healthcare partnerships to support individuals with disabilities, a growing emphasis on inclusive gym and facility design, ongoing integration of fitness therapy, and an increasing focus on social and peer support within the disabled community. Major trends expected in the forecast period include the development of wearable technology specifically designed for disabled users, enhanced integration with healthcare providers, the promotion of therapeutic fitness programs, the incorporation of gamification and motivational elements, and a greater emphasis on inclusive sports and recreational activities.

The anticipated increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is poised to drive the growth of fitness platforms catering to the disabled population. Chronic diseases and disabilities collectively refer to the total number of existing cases within a population at a specific time. Fitness platforms designed for individuals with chronic illnesses or disabilities offer live or on-demand fitness classes and deliver instructions on exercise routines, nutritional programs, physical activity, or other fitness-related topics. According to the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases account for a significant percentage of global deaths, with cardiovascular diseases being the leading cause. With over 1 billion estimated disabled individuals worldwide, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is a key factor propelling the fitness platforms for the disabled market.

The increasing number of disabled individuals is expected to further propel the fitness platforms for the disabled market. The term 'disabled' encompasses individuals with physical, sensory, cognitive, or mental impairments that may impact their ability to engage in certain activities, necessitating support to overcome these limitations. Fitness platforms for the disabled market offer inclusive and accessible exercise solutions, addressing the diverse needs of individuals with disabilities to promote physical well-being and enhance their overall quality of life. In the United States, for example, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that in 2021, nearly 42.5 million people (13% of the civilian noninstitutionalized population) had a disability, according to the American Community Survey (ACS) 1-year estimates. Therefore, the rising number of disabled individuals is a significant driver for the fitness platforms for the disabled market.

A notable trend gaining traction in the fitness platform for the disabled market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Many companies operating in this market are incorporating AI technologies to strengthen their positions. For instance, in January 2022, Gofa International, a U.S.-based AI-powered fitness and education technology company, launched GOFA Fitness. This smart exercise app utilizes AI technology, GPS, 3D motion tracking, and machine learning to provide users with live feedback during workouts. The app integrates with the smartphone's camera, enhancing its versatility as a travel companion for workouts. This adoption of AI represents a key trend contributing to the advancement of fitness platforms tailored for individuals with disabilities.

Major companies in the fitness platforms for the disabled market are actively launching exercise classes designed for inclusive fitness. For example, in October 2021, Kakana, an India-based fitness training classes platform, introduced new exercise sessions that cater to both disabled and non-disabled individuals. These sessions encompass a variety of live and pre-recorded classes, covering areas such as strength training, meditation, yoga, stretching, cardio, and cross-cycling. The classes are led by trainers and athletes, both disabled and non-disabled, including prominent figures like Team USA's para-lifter Blaze Foster. The sessions typically run for 20 to 30 minutes, and Kakana offers a seven-day free trial for users to explore these inclusive exercise options.

In a strategic move in October 2021, Mindbody, a U.S.-based fitness booking and management company, acquired ClassPass for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to combine the expertise of both companies to offer a seamless experience for consumers. ClassPass, the acquired company, is a U.S.-based online fitness membership platform, adding value to Mindbody's portfolio and contributing to the evolution of fitness offerings in the market.

North America will be the largest region in the fitness platform market for the disabled in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fitness platforms market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the fitness platforms market report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and USA.

Report Scope



Markets Covered: 1) By Platform: Android; iOS; Other Platform 2) By Device: Smartphones; Tablets; Wearable Devices 3) By Application: Exercise and Weight Loss; Diet and Nutrition; Activity Tracking; Other Applications

Key Companies Mentioned: Apple Inc.; Kakana; Adaptive Yoga Live LLC; Champion's Rx; Evolve21 LLC

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

