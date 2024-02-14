(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mutual Fund Assets Market

Mutual Fund Assets Market Soars to $101.2 trillion by 2027, Fueled by a 11.3% CAGR from 2020-2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mutual fund assets industry generated $54.93 trillion in 2019, and is expected to generate $101.2 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, major segments, Porter's Five Forces, and competitive landscape.

Increase in investment toward mutual fund, convenience & fair pricing, advanced portfolio management services, and implementation of digitalized technologies drive the growth of the global mutual fund assets market. However, volatility in capital market environment and huge expense ratio & sales charges hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in support and new initiatives by governments toward the mutual fund assets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report:

Covid-19 Scenario:

There have been uncertainties regarding companies' profitability, economic turbulence, and investors' ability to repay funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, investments into mutual funds have been postponed by personal as well as institutional investors.

The pandemic created the need for policy reforms for long-term growth drivers such as consumption demand improvement, private investments, and export activities.

The demand to acquire mutual fund assets through online platforms increased during the lockdown. Moreover, distribution channels have been offering consultation & information and connecting with investors through online mediums such as websites and apps.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mutual fund assets market based on fund type, distribution channel, investor type, and region.

Based on fund type, the equity funds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total share, and will continue to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the hybrid & other funds segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire More:

Based on distribution channel, the financial advisors/brokers segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global mutual fund assets market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the direct sellers segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding nearly half of the total market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global mutual fund assets market analyzed in the research include BlackRock, Inc., Capital Group, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., State Street Corporation, PIMCO, and The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Customized Report:

Top Trending Reports:

Chatbot Market in BFSI

Neo and Challenger Bank Market

Invoice Factoring Market

Compulsory Third-Party Insurance (CTP) Market

Secured Payment Solutions Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 ...



@poojabfsi



@psaraf568



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here