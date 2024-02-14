Sahm Capital Becomes Gold Sponsor Of SCMF 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2024 - T Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Sahm Capital Financial Company (previously known as VCFC), a leading brokerage firm licensed by Saudi Capital Market Authority (22251-25), has announced its sponsorship of the Saudi Capital Market Forum (SCMF). As a pivotal event in the financial calendar, SCMF serves as a vibrant festival that brings together the world's leading financial minds and decision-makers, fostering dialogue and innovation in global finance.



As a gold sponsor, Sahm Capital will have important presence at SCMF with an exclusive booth (Booth Number: G13) in the exhibition area. Guests will be able to gain first-hand experience of Sahm App's all-in-one and easy-to-use features, and its powerful functions like one-click quick switch between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real-time for both trading and currency conversion.



"We are thrilled to be part of this pivotal event. It offers us a great opportunity to engage with the leading financial minds and decision-makers. We wish to maintain close ties with the community and users, constantly improve our service and contribute to the growth of the financial industry." said Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital.



Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital is a venture company of Valuable Capital Group Ltd (VCGL) and eWTP Arabia Capital. In October 2023, Sahm Capital received licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA.



In December 2023, Sahm Capital launched its online trading app, Sahm. First of its kind, the app supports both Arabic and English, with a sleek, user-friendly UI design embedded with bundled functions, like a Shariah Compliant Stocks indicator, demonstrating a strong commitment to the local market. Furthermore, functions related to market information reach as deep as detailed listed company profiles, financial event calendars, analysis charts dynamics and key market statistics.



The Sahm app is now available for download on the iOS App Store, Android Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. For more information, visit .







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Sahm Capital Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital (previously known as VCFC) is a joint venture company of Valuable Capital Group Ltd and eWTP Arabia Capital. The company is a registered member of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). Sahm Capital is also a member of Mena Fintech Association and Middle East Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).

