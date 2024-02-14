Now TV Launches Addressable TV Advertising To Help Improve Campaign Targeting

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2024 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) - Now TV has launched Hong Kong's first addressable TV advertising service, applying the latest technology to enable more precise campaign targeting for enterprises.



Leveraging the Group's large customer base, Now TV is able to categorise its users based on first-hand data such as programme preferences, interests, habits, and other authentic information. This allows Now TV to provide a more personalised television viewing experience tailored to different user segments.



The first in Hong Kong, this advertising deployment technology seamlessly integrates personalised commercials across more than 40 linear channels on Now TV spanning news, finance, sports, movies, drama and entertainment. Advertisers have the flexibility to push different ads to specific customer segments based on the target of their advertising campaigns, heightening customer engagement and attention. Among Now TV's first addressable TV advertising clients are international luxury and automotive brands.



Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Hong Kong's first addressable TV advertising service, revolutionising Hong Kong's TV commercial landscape. This innovative technology empowers us to precisely target campaigns for enterprises, leveraging our extensive customer base and first-hand data. The initial results of the launch have been satisfactory, and we look forward to further expanding our advertising capabilities to drive even greater revenue growth."



Derek Choi, Managing Director, Consumer Marketing & Pay TV, HKT, said, "Committed to introducing state-of-the-art services to the market, our new offerings combine the strengths of traditional TV big screen commercials and digital marketing, providing advertisers with the flexibility to deliver targeted commercials to specific customer segments to enhance customer engagement, and, in turn, increase their advertising cost efficiency."



Similar services have been launched in different regions around the world with remarkable success. A study1 has shown that addressable TV advertising helps raise viewer attentiveness by 35% and ad engagement by over 20% while reducing channel switching by close to 50%. Over half of surveyed media buyers2 said that their organisations are focused on improving the effectiveness of their TV campaign targeting through addressable TV advertising, in response to the ever-evolving media ecosystem and consumer behaviour.





1 "Sky Media reveals power of addressable TV in five-year study amid successful expansion into Virgin homes," Sky, 15 August 2019.



2 "The Transformation of Television – Embracing the Era of Addressable TV ," Forrester Research, Inc., March 2021.







Hashtag: #HKT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About HKT HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



For more information, please visit .

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/hkt



Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.



MENAFN14022024003551001712ID1107850349