Every VIP Guest In GBC-4 In Uttar Pradesh To Get One ‘CM Fellow’

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned officials to attach one 'CM Fellow' to each VIP, to assist them during the upcoming Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) and accordingly, train all Fellows in protocols etc.

Arrangement for accommodation, food, transportation for the VIPs and other guests should be made well in advance, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the focus should be on security and hospitality protocols during the event.

“Lucknow should be adorned for GBC-4, it should be clean and spiral lights should be installed on all main roads. Taxi stands, hoardings and other infrastructure should be arranged in an organised manner. CCTV surveillance along the entire VVIP route must be operational to ensure strict monitoring of any disruptive elements,” he said, according to the government spokesman.

After the inaugural session on February 19, the following two days will be dedicated to sectoral sessions.

Students from technical, technological and management institutes will be invited to these events so that they can learn about the state's policies.

GBC-4 will see implementation of projects for which govt signed MoUs during the Global Investors Summit in February 2023.

The event saw the participation of 10 partner countries, more than 1,000 foreign representatives from 40 countries, four ministers of partner countries, 17 Union Ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners, and more than 25,000 delegates, including national and international investors.

Investment proposals of Rs 39.52 lakh crore have been received through the programme and since then.

Ahead of the event, the state government held investors conferences in all 75 districts and roadshows in 21 cities across 16 countries and 10 Indian cities.

The spokesman said that on the inaugural day of the three-day event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the commencement of investment proposals valued at over Rs 10 lakh crore. The event will be attended by industry leaders and more than 3,500 investors.

GBC-4 will see implementation of 262 projects with a worth exceeding Rs 500 crore each, while 889 industrial projects ranging from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore will also be implemented. These projects will be spread across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that before the event, former IAS, IPS, IFS officers and vice-chancellors should conduct outreach sessions in universities and colleges to boost awareness about the programme among the youth. All heads of departments have been asked to review each industrial investment proposal received by their departments.

The Prime Minister's address will be telecast/broadcast live in all districts for which special screens will be set up. Public representatives, local entrepreneurs and businesspersons will be invited to watch the programme.

