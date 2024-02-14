(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) TMC Announces Personnel Changes in Senior Management On March 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following personnel changes in senior management based on the structure revision of Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.
Toyota City, Japan, Feb 14, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - On March 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following personnel changes in senior management based on the structure revision of Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
SDGs Initiatives:
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
MENAFN14022024003415003250ID1107850341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.