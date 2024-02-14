Swiss hotel prohibits Jews from skiing

(MENAFN) The Pischa mountain restaurant hotel in Davos, Switzerland, has sparked outrage and ignited a police investigation after it posted a notice explicitly stating that it would no longer rent skiing and snow-sports equipment to Jewish guests. The offensive message, written in Hebrew, claimed to be a response to alleged incidents of unruly behavior, property damage, and theft by Jewish guests.



The notice, which appeared over the weekend at the equipment storage room, detailed the decision, citing incidents like the theft of a sled as reasons for the discriminatory policy. The move has been widely condemned, with accusations of anti-Semitism directed at the hotel, resulting in a major scandal and prompting a police investigation into possible violations of anti-discrimination laws.



Local police confirmed on Monday that an official probe had been launched, focusing on allegations of "discrimination and incitement to hatred" against the hotel. The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) strongly condemned the resort's discriminatory policy, denouncing it as a new "level of audacity" and expressing their intent to file a formal complaint.



Jonathan Kreutner, the Secretary General of SIG, emphasized that the policy amounted to the collective denigration of an entire group of guests based on their appearance and origin.



The incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of discrimination and anti-Semitism, prompting a reexamination of policies within the hospitality industry. As the investigation unfolds, the Swiss resort faces repercussions for its controversial stance, raising questions about the broader implications for diversity, inclusion, and tolerance in tourism and travel sectors.





