Netherlands intends to halt sending F-35 fighter jets to Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant legal decision, the Appeals Court in The Hague has ruled that the Netherlands must cease the export of spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel due to concerns about potential "serious violations of international humanitarian law" against Palestinians. The ruling, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by human rights groups in December, overturns a previous decision that deemed the sale of fighter jet parts as a political matter.



The Appeals Court stated that the Netherlands has a responsibility to prohibit the export of military goods if there is a clear risk of serious violations of humanitarian law during armed conflicts. The judges emphasized the need to uphold international law and prevent the use of F-35 parts in operations that may breach such laws, particularly in the context of Israeli actions against Palestinians.



Presiding Judge Bas Boele suggested that while the Dutch government might have the possibility to resume exporting F-35 parts to Israel in the future, it should come with the condition that these parts are not utilized in operations in Gaza. The ruling has been hailed by human rights groups, including Oxfam Novib, which expressed hope that it would set a precedent to protect the rights of Gaza's citizens under international law.



The Netherlands must comply with the court order within seven days, and its request to suspend the order pending appeal to the Supreme Court has been rejected. The spare parts in question are owned by the United States, but the Netherlands serves as a regional warehouse for the F-35 consortium, sending parts to member countries. Israel has received at least one shipment since October of the previous year, raising concerns about the potential use of these parts in actions that could violate international humanitarian law.



