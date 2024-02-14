               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Securitas Invites To An Investor Day In Stockholm On March 7, 2024


2/14/2024 4:23:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas welcomes representatives from the financial market and media to an Investor Day in Stockholm on March 7, 2024, starting at 14.00 to around 17.00 CET.

The Investor Day will provide a review of the company's strategy and extensive transformation over the past few years, the sustainability focus and the financial development, and financial targets. The event will take place at Securitas' headquarters at Lindhagensplan 70 in Stockholm.
The Investor Day is also webcasted live and will be recorded to be made available at securitas after the event.

Agenda

14.00:

  • Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO: Securitas' transformation and the roadmap to the Group's financial targets
  • Andreas Lindback, CFO
  • Tony Byerly, Global President, Securitas Technology
  • Brian Riis Nielsen, President Global Clients

Approximately 15.00: Q&A session 15 minutes plus coffee break

App. 15.30:

  • Greg Anderson, Divisional President, Securitas North America
  • Henrik Zetterberg, Divisional President, Securitas Europe
  • Martin Althén, President Securitas Digital
  • Frida Rosenholm, SVP, General Counsel, Group Legal, Risk, Ethics & Sustainability and Sune Chabert Larsen, Chief Ethics & Sustainability

App. 16.30: Q&A session

App. 17.00: The meeting ends

To participate in Stockholm, please register by sending an e-mail to Carina Florén, IR Manager: [email protected]

To follow the Investor Day via the webcast, no registration is needed.

Further information about the event can be found at

Contact information:

Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443,
[email protected]

Carina Florén, IR Manager,
+ 46 73
719 2101, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Invitation to Investor Day 2024

