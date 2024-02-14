Kamala Harris declares she is well prepared to lead America

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed growing concerns about President Joe Biden's advanced age and apparent memory problems, asserting her readiness to lead the nation if necessary. The remarks, made during a flight on Air Force Two and reported by the WSJ, come amid heightened scrutiny of Biden's health and the potential need for Harris to step into a more prominent role.



Harris, responding to questions about Biden's memory, confidently stated, "I am ready to serve. There's no question about that," dismissing the notion that she needs to convince the public of her readiness. She emphasized that anyone observing her in action would be "fully aware of my capacity to lead."



While Harris exudes confidence in her leadership abilities, recent polls indicate a decline in her approval ratings. According to a new NBC poll, the Vice President's ratings have reached a new low, with a combined 53 percent of registered voters viewing her negatively. Notably, 42 percent of respondents expressed a "very negative" opinion of Harris, while only 28 percent held a positive view.



The timing of Harris's statements coincides with the release of a report by United States special counsel Robert Hur on Biden's handling of classified documents, heightening concerns about the President's health. The report characterized Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory," noting "diminished faculties" in public appearances.



As the nation grapples with questions about the President's health and Harris's readiness, the Vice President's public reassurance takes on added significance. The evolving dynamics within the administration and the potential for Harris to assume a more prominent role are likely to be closely monitored in the coming months.



