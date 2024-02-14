Lenovo To Unveil Its Latest Portfolio Of AI Pcs And Far Edge Computing At MWC, Delivering Innovative AI For All - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- At MWC , the technology industry's largest connectivity ecosystem event (26th – 29th February, Barcelona, Spain), Lenovo (Booth #3N30) will unveil its latest portfolio of AI devices and infrastructure solutions to date, as well as showcase two new device concepts that challenge the traditional PC and smartphone form factors.

At CES, Lenovo launched its first AI PCs, bringing the technology into its ThinkBook, ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and ThinkCentre PC portfolio. With the company's vision of“AI for All” at MWC, Lenovo will unveil several new AI PCs and edge computing solutions, bringing the technology more into the mainstream for 2024/2025. The company expects the trend of hybrid AI to fuel the demand for both AI PCs and AI smartphones and drive another industry refreshment cycle.

Purpose-built to support AI, Lenovo's AI PCs are designed and engineered to perform tasks such as reasoning, problem-solving, and learning. More importantly, they create a user-machine bond, bringing tailored experiences amplified by AI. With stronger computing power and larger storage, large language models (LLMs) can easily run on the device rather than in the cloud. Over time, these models adapt to the user's preferences and habits, enhancing their assistance as time goes on, resulting in a more personalized experience while safeguarding privacy.

In addition, Lenovo plans to unveil several next-generation infrastructure solutions for telecom that help businesses harness vast bodies of data at the far edge for transformative AI applications at scale, while reducing energy consumption of cloud services. As the telecom industry evolves to connect today's digital economy, Lenovo's Edge AI computing solutions are forging new AI capabilities across city streets throughout Barcelona and Madrid, like using video analytics and computer vision to identify smoke and fire, improve emergency response times and support public safety.

At its Tech World event in October 2023, Lenovo unveiled its hybrid AI for All vision and showcased how it is unleashing the power of AI to drive intelligent transformation in every aspect of people's lives and in every industry and its commitment to investing US$1 billion investment in AI innovation .

Also, at MWC, Lenovo will show two new concept products for the first time at a public event. Motorola's adaptive display concept, a world-first product which uses a FHD+ pOLED display that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users' needs, and also another world-first proof of concept and eye-catching innovative laptop form factor that push the boundaries of engineering, design, and user experience from the Intelligent Devices Group and Lenovo Research teams.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink