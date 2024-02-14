Kremlin gets suspicious over Finland`s president-elect

(MENAFN) Following the election of former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb as Finland's new president, the Kremlin has expressed its respect for the choice made by the Finnish people while expressing skepticism about the potential for improved bilateral relations during his term. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that, unlike the usual diplomatic expectation of improved relations with a new leader, the Kremlin cannot employ such optimism in Stubb's case based on his public statements.



Stubb, nominated by the liberal conservative National Coalition Party, secured victory in a closely contested race against independent candidate Pekka Haavisto, backed by the center-left Green League. Stubb obtained 51.6 percent of the votes with 99.7 percent of ballots counted, prompting Haavisto to concede defeat.



Peskov noted that Stubb's statements during televised debates, particularly his reluctance to answer a hypothetical congratulatory call from Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggest that dialogue with Moscow may not be feasible during his presidency. Stubb expressed concerns about being used as a "pawn" for Russian "propaganda." In contrast, Haavisto signaled openness to contacts with Moscow, provided that Finland's position aligns with fellow European Union members.



Despite the usual diplomatic tradition of hoping for improved relations with a new leader, the Kremlin did not extend an invitation for Stubb to deliver on his promise of maintaining open communication. In his first official press conference, Stubb revealed that he had not received any calls from Russia and reiterated his stance that there would be "no relationship" between the two nations as long as the Ukraine conflict persists.



The divergence in approaches toward Russia between the president-elect and his predecessor raises questions about the future trajectory of Finland's foreign policy and its relationship with Moscow. As Stubb assumes the presidency, the dynamics between Finland and Russia will likely be closely scrutinized, especially in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.





