Media reports Biden secretly dissing Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Recent reports from NBC suggest that President Joe Biden has privately expressed mounting frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly regarding the handling of the conflict in Gaza. Despite the tensions, sources indicate that Biden has not altered his Israel policy. According to insiders, Biden feels Netanyahu is being unyielding in refusing to consider a ceasefire with Hamas, going so far as to describe the Israeli leader as a "pain" who has been "giving him hell."



The sources claim that Biden has voiced his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu on multiple occasions, allegedly referring to him as an "assh*le" in private discussions. At a recent fundraiser, Biden reportedly acknowledged the challenges, expressing frustration but emphasizing his continued commitment as a "Zionist" who believes in the necessity of protecting Israel and dismantling Hamas.



While Politico previously reported that Biden had referred to Netanyahu as a "bad f**king guy," the president's spokesperson denied this claim. NBC's sources maintain that Biden is cautious about being too critical of Netanyahu publicly, deeming it "counterproductive." However, the president did recently describe Israel's assault on Gaza as "over the top" and urged caution on a planned ground assault in Rafah until a credible plan to safeguard Palestinian civilians is in place.



The reports of strained relations between Biden and Netanyahu shed light on the complexities of the Israel-Gaza conflict and the challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating its stance while maintaining a delicate alliance with Israel. The private expressions of frustration reveal a nuanced dynamic that goes beyond the public discourse on the matter.





