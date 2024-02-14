Worries over Russia's threat in G7 countries

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) indicates a noteworthy shift in the security concerns of residents within the G7 countries, with Russia no longer topping the list as the primary security threat. The Munich Security Index, a leading forum on global security issues, reveals that Moscow, previously viewed as the main threat by citizens of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States in 2022, has dropped to the fourth position in the list as of last year.



The report, published on Monday, attributes this shift to Russia's military operation against Ukraine, which it describes as a "Zeitenwende" or turning point across G7 countries. However, the study suggests that two years after the conflict, the impact on risk perceptions is beginning to temper.



While the Moscow-Kiev conflict and broader geopolitical struggles continue to influence citizens' views of other countries, the intensity of these concerns has diminished compared to the previous year. The Munich Security Index highlights that issues such as climate change, radical Islamic terrorism, migration, and cyberattacks now rank higher in worry for the public in various G7 nations than the perceived threat from Russia.



Notably, Germany and Italy have shown the most significant decline in concerns regarding Russia, with sentiment rankings dropping to 7th and 12th place, respectively. The study also reveals that Americans consider cyberattacks, political polarization, and the rise of China as more significant threats to their country than Russia.



This shifting landscape in threat perceptions within the G7 nations underscores the evolving geopolitical dynamics and the changing priorities of citizens, marking a departure from the previous dominance of Russia as the primary security concern.





