The increasing size of components is a key challenge for the non-destructive testing sector and presents challenges for most of the NDT equipment on the market. In the future, the need for NDT services will increase even further due to the launch of satellite constellations and other rising space operations.

APAC's aerospace sector is utilizing composites and other innovative materials, which calls for the use of sophisticated NDT techniques like computed tomography during inspections. Additionally, testing speed and quality are being improved by the combination of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Analyst's Perspective on Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market

The Principal Analyst states, 'Ultrasonics, eddy current, and radiographic testing are the prominent testing methods within the A&D domain. While radiography continues to grow in utilization, magnetic particle and penetrant testing methods of non-destructive testing are also gaining traction.

Increasing automation in manufacturing and deployment of technologies such as additive manufacturing will continue to drive the uptake of non-destructive testing solutions. Further efforts toward capacity planning across the value chain will also drive the investment in non-destructive testing. Digitalization and associated ICT capability-based enhancements will enhance the growth in this market.'

Key Attributes: