Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Vella


2/14/2024 4:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vella, Shaun
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240213155024_121
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



MENAFN14022024004107003653ID1107850236

