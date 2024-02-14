Compression Therapy Device Market Size To Hit US$ 7.19 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Cases of Orthopedic Injuries Due to Increasing Sports Participation Stimulating Adoption of Compression Therapy Devices Rockville , Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compression therapy device market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.21 billion in 2024, as per a new report published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is projected to reach a size of US$ 7.19 billion by the end of 2034.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Compression therapy is becoming popular as a treatment involving the application of controlled pressure to the body's lower extremities, including feet, ankles, and legs. It is generally recommended by doctors after some specific orthopedic surgeries or traumatic injuries. Therefore, an increase in the demand for respective products, such as compression tapes and pumps, is increasing to improve blood flow and muscle health. This treatment can be beneficial for post-surgery swelling and inflammation. The global market is predicted to expand rapidly owing to the increased popularity of compression garments in exercise and sports fields owing to their effective compressive properties that can improve performance. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of compression suits in some sports, such as track and field, and swimming is contributing to revenue streams for players.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 7.19 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study



The global compression therapy device market is pegged at US$ 4.21 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for compression therapy devices is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.19 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to advance at 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is forecasted to hold 50.1% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Sales of compression therapy devices in China are predicted to rise at 5.9% CAGR and reach US$ 313 million by the end of 2034. Global demand for compression bandages is projected to increase at 5.3% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 3.1 billion by 2034-end.

“Rising preference for non-invasive treatment options as an effective approach against vascular disorders is contributing to increased demand for compression therapy devices,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



3M

Brownmed, Inc.

Arjo

Essity Aktisbolag

Daesung Maref Co., Ltd.

Enovis

AIROS Medical, Inc.

Julius Zorn, Inc.

FlowAid Medical Technologies

Lohmann & Raucher GmbH & Co. KG

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Cardinal Health

Avanos Medical, Inc.

TONUS ELAST SIASwoop Aero P. Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

Thusane SAS

Stryker Tactile Medical

Rising Expenditure on Innovative Devices by Industry Players

Increased demand for compression therapy devices in Germany is attributed to growing consumer awareness about health along with rising expenditure by players in the production of innovative compression therapy devices. The presence of a larger target population in the country and growing awareness about the benefits of these devices is driving opportunities for suppliers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the compression therapy device market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (compression pumps, compression stockings, compression bandages, compression tapes), fixation type (static, dynamic), and distribution channel (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, online sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market : The cardiovascular repair and reconstruction devices market is projected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2027.

Vascular Dressings Market : The global market for vascular dressings is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Vascular Closure Devices Market : Sales of vascular closure devices are expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2026.

About Fact :

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog