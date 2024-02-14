Global Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Analysis 2024-2028: Industry Dominated By Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Celgene, And Astrazeneca

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The bladder cancer drugs market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.65 billion in 2023 to $4.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth witnessed during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as a rising incidence of health conditions, notable advancements in drug development, enhanced diagnostic methodologies, a progressively aging population, regulatory approvals, as well as increased patient advocacy and awareness.

The bladder cancer drugs market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The anticipated growth in the upcoming period is a result of continued research and development efforts, the emergence of new markets, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and strategic partnerships and collaborations. Significant trends in the forecast period encompass precision medicine, immunotherapy, targeted therapies, personalized medicine, advancements in clinical trials and drug pipeline, combination therapies, treatments driven by biomarkers, the proliferation of telemedicine and remote monitoring, and the evolving focus on patient-centric care.

The bladder cancer drugs market has experienced an uptick in demand due to a noticeable increase in the number of bladder cancer cases. Factors contributing to this surge include occupational exposure to unhygienic environments, a rise in smoking habits, and the consumption of water contaminated with arsenic. According to the American Cancer Society's data for 2023, there have been an estimated 82,290 newly diagnosed cases of bladder cancer in the United States. This growing incidence, with about 62,420 cases occurring in men and 19,870 in women, has fueled the demand for bladder cancer drugs, resulting in market growth.

Anticipated growth in the bladder cancer drugs market is also driven by the expanding pharmaceutical industry. This sector encompasses the research, development, and production of drugs and medications, involving both public and private entities. The pharmaceutical industry's growth incentivizes research, development, and investment in innovative treatments, broadening the spectrum of effective and targeted therapeutic options for bladder cancer patients. As an example, data from May 2021, as reported by IQVIA Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, projects that the total expenditure on pharmaceuticals in the US may range from $380 to $400 billion by 2025, signifying a potential increase from $359 billion in 2020. This growth in the pharmaceutical industry significantly contributes to the expansion of the bladder cancer drugs market.

The increased adoption of biologics and targeted therapies poses a challenge to the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapies leverage the body's immune system to combat cancer, which differs from traditional chemical drugs and their potential immunosuppressive effects. For example, the FDA has approved targeted therapy Tecentriq, a pioneering PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor, to treat bladder cancer. The advantages offered by biological drugs and targeted therapies in comparison to conventional chemical medications might impact the bladder cancer drugs market negatively.

Prominent organizations are making substantial investments in research to leverage nanotechnology as a method for precise drug delivery within the human body. Nanotechnology involves the controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale to design, produce, and employ devices, structures, and systems. This innovative drug delivery approach has significant implications for the treatment of bladder cancer, allowing healthcare professionals to administer a highly targeted and efficient treatment that directly attacks cancerous cells while sparing healthy ones. An illustrative example of this is the Center for Drug Research and Development in Canada, which has pledged a $1.2 million investment in Sitka Biopharma to support the development of STK-01, a nanotechnology-based product for bladder cancer treatment, with a focus on advancing clinical trials.

A noteworthy trend gaining traction in the bladder cancer drug market is the application of gene therapy. Gene therapy is a medical approach that addresses or prevents diseases by correcting the underlying genetic issues in a person's genetic makeup. An emblematic development in this field occurred in December 2022 when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), a non-replicating adenoviral vector-based gene therapy. This approval was specific to its utilization in adult patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) presenting carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.

In August 2022, Merck & Co., a distinguished pharmaceutical company based in the United States, completed the acquisition of Seagen in a significant deal valued at $40 billion. This strategic acquisition allows Merck & Co. to enhance its presence in the field of oncology. Seagen Inc., the acquired company, is a prominent US-based biotechnology enterprise specializing in the development of various cancer drugs, including treatments for bladder cancer.

North America was the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the bladder cancer drugs market during the forecast period.

