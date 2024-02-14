Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Launches Trillion Harvista, Getting Security Teams Safely Closer To Cybercriminal's Conversations Than Ever

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HarVista constantly scrapes the dark web, creating keyword searchable indexes and screenshots with automated alerts based on the terms defined by an enterprise, helping them stay ahead of threats.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LSE:AIM:CCS)

- Stuart Jubb, Group Managing Director at Crossword Cybersecurity PlcLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS,“Crossword”, the“Company” or the“Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, has launched Trillion HarVista , a new product in its Trillion Threat Intelligence platform that for the first time allows enterprise security teams to safely gather threat intelligence from multiple dark web forums, discussion channels, ransomware sites and messaging platforms, without leaving a trail of activity or risking malware infection.As a groundbreaking threat intelligence tool, Trillion HarVista works by constantly scraping new posts, chats and replies, creating keyword searchable indexes and screenshots with automated alerts based on the terms defined by an enterprise, such as a company name, or a known exploit. It does this by creating 'offline' copies of forums and chats, stripping them of harmful content and attachments, before storing them on secure servers for a safe browsing experience. This data can then be tagged, searched, and analysed.Keeping safely ahead of the threat actorsSecurity defenders know that monitoring the dark web can provide insights that could make the difference between being in front of an attack or being a victim, but accessing and tracking this underground information can be challenging, and the locals hostile. It requires time and deft skill to avoid detection, which can place a company at higher risk of attack.Stuart Jubb, Group Managing Director from Crossword Cybersecurity Plc said,“For the first time, Trillion HarVista gives enterprise security professionals a new level of proactive threat intelligence, and a safe way to secretly monitor the channels used by criminal communities and stay one step ahead in the race to keep organisations safer from attacks and data breaches. Trillion HarVista takes the pain, risk, and endless hours out of monitoring the dark web, allowing security professionals to focus on analysis and action.”Key features of Trillion HarVista.Safe access to a wide range of sources - Immediate, anonymous, and safe access to closed and difficult to access forums. Hacker chat channels from popular messaging apps like Telegram can also be searched..Data pivoting – Search results within Trillion HarVista are parsed and presented in a meaningful data model, making the information easy to navigate and drill through. With a single click analysts can jump from a high level search into detailed discussion threads or even alternative topics posted by a specific threat actor..Keyword searches and alerts – Allow security professionals to easily search topics, as well as be alerted to topics of interest when they are being discussed..Original screenshots – Get complete context by seeing what was being said and by who through stored screenshots..Private tags – Easily make other members of an enterprise security team aware of key discoveries by applying private tags.Trillion HarVista is part of the Trillion platform, Crossword's dark web credential monitoring service, which monitors the billions of account credentials passing through dark markets and criminal forums, and alerting customers when leaked credentials are discovered.You can learn more about Trillion Harvista and other components of the platform by visiting:- Ends -About Crossword Cybersecurity plcCrossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword's areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.Crossword's end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale managed cyber security monitoring, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response.Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

