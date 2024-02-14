EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HomeToGo Surpasses FY/23 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance And Reaches The Upper End Of IFRS Revenues And Booking Revenues Guidance. New All-Time High Booking Revenues Backlog At The Beginning Of A Year

Key Financial Highlights:

Number one priority of 2023 achieved: Reached Adjusted EBITDA break-even with preliminary Adjusted EBITDA of €2M, ahead of FY/23 financial guidance. Substantial improvement of Adjusted EBITDA of more than €20M in FY/23 YoY

supported by a significantly improved marketing efficiency

Once again achieved double digit top-line growth with preliminary IFRS Revenues totaling €162M (10% YoY), achieving the upper end of the FY/23 financial guidance

Results driven by continued strong performance of HomeToGo's Subscriptions & Services business (as of 2024 part of the new segment HomeToGo_PRO), growing its preliminary IFRS Revenues to €35M (48% YoY), now representing around 22% of HomeToGo Group's total IFRS Revenues in FY/23 and more than 30% in Q4/23 Record Booking Revenues Backlog [1] of €37 (15% YoY) despite clear focus on the margin goal, laying a strong foundation for 2024. This follows an all-time high Booking Revenues of €190 for FY/23 (16% YoY) Luxembourg, 14 February 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has finished 2023 by achieving its number one priority for the full financial year: Reaching Adjusted EBITDA break-even. With preliminary Adjusted EBITDA of €2M (vs. €(20.7)M in 2022) and an absolute improvement of more than €20M on the back of further improving marketing efficiency during the course of 2023 compared to 2022, HomeToGo has surpassed its financial guidance for FY/23. Preliminary IFRS Revenues rose to €162M (10% YoY vs. €146 in 2022), reaching the upper end of the FY/23 financial guidance. HomeToGo's profitable Subscriptions & Service business saw continued strong growth during 2023 with IFRS Revenues of €35M (48% YoY vs. €23 in 2022), which is around 22% of HomeToGo Group's total IFRS Revenues. Looking ahead to 2024, HomeToGo's Software & Service Solutions will be reported under HomeToGo_PRO, the newly established B2B brand and business segment with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals. In addition, HomeToGo reached new all-time high Booking Revenues of €190 (16% YoY vs. €163 in 2022) and recorded a new record Booking Revenues Backlog of €37 for the beginning of 2024 (vs. €32 at the beginning of 2023). The CPA Take Rate climbed to a new yearly record value of 10.9% in 2023 (+1 YoY vs. 9.6% in 2022) based on improved conditions with existing and new partners. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, HomeToGo :“2023 was another milestone year for HomeToGo as we achieved our number one priority for the year: Reaching Adjusted EBITDA break-even. This significant step, combined with generating more than 20% of HomeToGo's IFRS Revenues from our Subscriptions & Services business, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and demonstrates our commitment to delivering on the promises we made during our IPO in 2021. We also started 2024 with a new record Booking Revenues Backlog - especially remarkable given our clear focus on profitability and significantly improved marketing efficiency in 2023. Beyond our financial achievements, 2023 saw us lead the vacation rental industry in artificial intelligence, secure an industry-leading ESG Rating, sign binding documents for our largest ever acquisition, introduce HomeToGo_PRO - our new B2B brand and business segment - and more. As we enter 2024, our tenth year as a company, we are confident to reach more new heights as we continue on our ambitious growth journey.” HomeToGo Preliminary FY/23 and Q4/23 Results

Q4/23

vs. Q4/22





relative / absolute

FY/23

vs. FY/22





relative / absolute



Booking Revenues

€29

(10)% /€(3.4)M



€190

16% / +€26



t/o Onsite €10

(34)%

€81

6%



Onsite Share 53%

(11)%

54%

(1)%



t/o Subscriptions & Services €9

20%

€39

74%



IFRS Revenues €24M

14% / +€3M

€162M

10% / +€15M



t/o Subscriptions & Services €8M

14%

€35M

48%



Subscriptions & Services Share

34%

±0pp

22%

+6pp



Adjusted EBITDA €(3)M

83% / +€13M

€2M

n.m. / +€23M



Adjusted EBITDA margin (11)%

+66pp

1%

+15pp



CPA Take Rate 10.1%

+0

10.9%

+1



Booking Revenues Backlog €37

15%

Disclaimer: All financial figures stated in this press release are preliminary and unaudited and may be subject to change. HomeToGo will publish the financial results for the Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 including a guidance for the financial year 2024 on March 26, 2024. More information on HomeToGo's news and capital markets reporting can be found on .

About HomeToGo HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo's AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world's largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience. HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG”. For more information visit:

[1] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in 2023 or prior with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date in 2024. The backlog figure is as of January 1, 2024 and includes acquisitions closed in January 2024.

