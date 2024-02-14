Appier Closes Out Its Financial Year With All-Time Revenue And Profitability Highs

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Strong business momentum supports an optimistic outlook for 2024 Highlights and achievements for fiscal year 2023





Surpassed upward revised guidance in terms of total revenues and profit



Achieved all-time high annual revenue of 26.4 billion yen with a 36% YoY growth rate



Profit soared to a historical high with a 16X increase in operating income, while operating margin grew to 3.0%, net income margin to 3.8%, and EBITDA margin reached 10.7%



Annual gross profit expanded at a faster pace than revenue growth at 37% YoY



Strong geographic expansion boosted revenues, with revenue from US & EMEA reaching 84% YoY growth, while NEA achieved 40% YoY growth through solid customer expansion

Grew customers by 18% with a 15% increase in ARPC, sustaining a low monthly customer churn rate of 0.6%



Forecast of 31% increase in YoY revenue growth to 34.5 billion yen



Gross profit growth is expected to surpass revenue growth at 35% YoY due to further gross margin improvement



Increase in operating income by 161% to 2.1 billion yen and double the operating margin to 6.1%

Expect a close-to-breakeven core free cash flow as it has improved steadily over time



Revenue increased by 32% YoY and hit a historical high of 7.6 billion yen



The pace of growth in Q4 surpassed revised guidance from November 2023, as gross margin improved to a historical high of 53%, alongside a record-high gross profit of 4 billion yen



Operating income rose 220% YoY to a record high of 439 million yen while operating margin reached a historical high of 5.8%

Attained quarterly historical high EBITDA margin of 13.7% with growth of 96% YoY

