Metsä Group and ANDRITZ are aiming for ambitious climate goals

14.02.2024

GRAZ, FEBRUARY 14, 2024.

Metsä Group and technology supplier ANDRITZ have agreed to work together to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. Scope 3 emissions refer to emissions from the company's value chain and purchases, such as emissions during the sourcing of production equipment and raw materials and the transportation and use of manufactured products. The goal of the multi-year cooperation is to increase the effectiveness of emission reductions and to find completely new ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The companies have established a project group that will determine the most significant development targets, metrics and goals during 2024, with which the total emissions of the value chain can be reduced.



"The collaboration is a significant step for both companies. It shows how important part of our sustainability work is to reduce emissions from the value chain and sourcing. Together, we will find new ways to manage greenhouse emissions that would not necessarily be recognized if companies were operating independently," says Jari Voutilainen , SVP Sourcing and Logistics at Metsä Group.



"ANDRITZ is strongly committed to developing innovative solutions in cooperation with Metsä Group, so that we can achieve our sustainability goals together. This partnership with Metsä Group not only reflects our commitment to advanced greenhouse gas emission management methods, which are an integral part of our sustainability strategy, but also enables the implementation of more effective emission reduction methods, which would be much more challenging if acting alone," says Ari-Pekka Määttänen , SVP EMEA at ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper.



Metsä Group has its roots in the Finnish forests: our parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative is owned by over 90,000 forest owners. We use wood to make recyclable products for the day-to-day lives of millions of people globally. We focus on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, paperboards, and tissue and greaseproof papers. We are committed to the principles of regenerative forestry to measurably strengthen the state of forest nature. We promote a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. In 2023 our sales totaled EUR 6.1 billion, and we have around 9,500 employees.



ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. ANDRITZ GROUP is a publicly listed company with approximately 30,000 employees and more than 280 sites in over 80 countries.



