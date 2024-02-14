(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Multitude SE - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Multitude SE Unternehmen: Multitude SE ISIN: FI4000106299 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: BUY seit: 14.02.2024 Kursziel: 10.00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow With full speed into 2024 After two years of delivering significant EBIT growth, we expect Multitude to continue on its growth path and remain on track to meet the new guidance for FY26 of € 30m net income. Here is why: Demand for loans to remain undebatable high. According to a survey of EY, consumer loans and corporate loans in the Eurozone grew by 1.6% and 5.5% in FY23 and are expected to grow by 1.9% and 2.7% in FY24. We expect numbers to be even higher in Multitude ́s niche within these verticals (near prime consumer loans (ferratum) and SME loans (CapitalBox)). Consequently, Multitude ́s net loan book (NAR) should continue to grow to € 605m in FY24 (eNuW). Risks are well under control: Being very restrictive and selective, Multitude is granting only 10% of loan applications. That paired with the strategic shift towards premium loans has reduced impaired loan coverage ratio to 30% a few years ago. We expect this trend to continue in FY24 (eNuW: Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

