Bipasha Basu, Daughter Devi Delighted By Karan Singh Grover’S V-Day Surprise

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Valentine's Day, actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have once again melted hearts with their heartfelt gesture for each other, setting major and marriage goals.

The couple who is married for eight years are often seen displaying their love and affection for each other on social media.

Now, on Valentine's Day, Bipasha took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures and videos, giving a sneak peek into the midnight surprise that Karan had planned for his ladylove.

The video shows Karan bringing several heart shaped balloons for Bipasha. She captioned it:“My monkey surprising me with Valentine's Day ritual while baby is zzzing. A very quiet celebration I love you @iamksgofficial.”

Another video shows features their two-year-old daughter Devi in a green dress, playing with a bouquet of beautiful red roses.

It is captioned:“Papa's heart in the form of beautiful red roses for Devi.”

Bipasha further wrote:“Thank you @iamksgofficial for making me and Devi feel like the luckiest girls everyday. We love you Papa.”

The 'Raaz' actress also shared a throwback picture from their wedding celebration, and penned a note which read as:“My Valentine Forever @iamksgofficial Happy Valentine's Day to all.”

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture from their wedding day, and said:“My valentine for always... Happy Valentine's Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me @bipashabasu.”

Arti Singh commented on the post and said:“My fav photo.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller web series 'Dangerous', alongside Karan.

Karan recently featured in aerial action drama 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. He portrayed the character of Sartaj Gill.

--IANS

sp/kvd