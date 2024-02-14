MSME Ministry Unveils Multiple Technology & Facilitation Centers In Six States

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 14 (KNN) The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is poised to achieve a milestone as it unveils multiple Technology Centers, Extension Centers, and Development and Facilitation Offices throughout the nation.

In a press release issued by the Ministry, it was announced that the inauguration ceremony, slated for Wednesday, will be spearheaded by Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane, along with Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom, and Textile, representing the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Minister Rane is slated to inaugurate three Technology Centres located in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Imphal (Manipur).

Additionally, he will remotely inaugurate two Extension Centres in Karimnagar and Bhavanipatna (Odisha).

The Development and Facilitation Office of DC (MSME) in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and the Development and Facilitation Office (Nucleus Centre) in Ladakh will also be inaugurated remotely during the event, as stated in the press release.

He will also remotely inaugurate two Extension Centres at Karimnagar and Bhavanipatna (Odisha).

Development and Facilitation Office of DC (MSME) at Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and the Development and Facilitation Office (Nucleus Centre) at Ladakh are also being remotely inaugurated on this occasion, read the press release.

Accompanying the inauguration ceremony will be an exhibition showcasing a diverse array of products manufactured by MSMEs across various sectors.

(KNN Bureau)