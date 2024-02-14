MSME Technology Center, Vishakhapatnam Sign Pact With Jindal Stainless For Defence Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Feb 14 (KNN) In a significant move aimed at enhancing India's defence and aerospace manufacturing capabilities, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Centre in Visakhapatnam has forged a strategic partnership with Jindal Stainless.

This collaboration, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to produce value-added products tailored for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments.

Officials from the technology centre have highlighted the importance of this partnership, emphasising that the resulting products from this venture will play crucial roles in various components vital for defence and aerospace applications.

These components include motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures, and rocket motor boosters.

Prasada Reddy G, the head of the Visakhapatnam MSME Technology Centre, expressed confidence in the collaboration's ability to deliver unparalleled products for the defence and aerospace sectors.

Abhyuday Jindal, the Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, echoed these sentiments, emphasising their determination to provide high-quality products to the defence and aerospace sectors while enhancing operational efficiency.

Through this MoU, Jindal Stainless aims to contribute significantly to India's defence and aerospace capabilities, aligning with the nation's vision for self-reliance and technological advancement.

By combining the strengths of MSME technology expertise with Jindal Stainless' manufacturing prowess, the collaboration is poised to make significant contributions to India's defence and aerospace sectors, ultimately strengthening the nation's security and technological prowess on the global stage.

(KNN Bureau)