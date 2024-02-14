UK Navy: civilian ship assaulted off Yemeni shore

(MENAFN) Reports from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirm an attack on a civilian ship off the coast of Yemen, marking an escalation in the ongoing maritime tensions in the region. No casualties or significant damage have been reported in the incident. The Houthi militants, who control substantial areas in Yemen, have been targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the commencement of Israel's military operation against Hamas in Gaza.



Initially focusing on vessels believed to be linked to Israel in protest against Israeli actions in Palestinian territory, Houthi militants expanded their scope after the United States and the United Kingdom conducted strikes on Houthi facilities. Now, the group has declared its intent to attack ships affiliated with either of these nations. The UKMTO, a monitoring service operated by the British Navy, reported an incident 40 nautical miles south of Al Mukha, Yemen, where a civilian ship was attacked by two missiles, resulting in minor damage. The crew and vessel are reported to be safe, proceeding to the next port of call. The UKMTO issued a cautionary advisory for all vessels to transit the area with vigilance.



This recent attack follows a pattern of Houthi aggression against international shipping. Last week, the United States Central Command reported missile attacks on the Greek-owned bulk carrier Star Nasia and the United Kingdom-owned Morning Tide off the Yemeni coast. Both vessels sustained no significant damage, and their journeys continued as planned with no reported casualties.



The incidents raise concerns about the security of maritime routes in the region and the potential impact on global supply chains. As tensions persist, the international community is closely monitoring developments and assessing strategies to ensure the safety of civilian vessels navigating through these troubled waters.





