Hannover Messe Forms 'Close Co-Operation' With German Robotics Association Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The topic of robotics is an integral part of Hannover Messe . Robots of all sizes and shapes – from industrial robots and cobots right through to autonomous mobile robots – can be found throughout the exhibition grounds of the world's leading trade fair for industry.

A special highlight this year is the Application Park in Hall 5, which has a strong partner at its side in the form of the German Robotics Association (DRV).

Among other things, the DRV has made it a mission to promote and foster the use of robotics in Germany. Given the shortage of skilled workers, there is undoubtedly potential in this direction, with Germany ranking fifth behind China, Japan, Korea and the USA in global comparison.

“With the robotics experts from DRV, we have partners at our side with whom we will further build on the topic of robotics, in conjunction with that of automation, at Hannover Messe.

There is no better place in the world to showcase the diverse examples of robotic applications,” says Hubertus von Monschaw, global director Hannover Messe at Deutsche Messe.

