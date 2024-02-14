Survey shows majority if US citizens believe Biden, Trump are too old

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by ABC News and Ipsos reveals that a significant majority of United States voters harbor doubts about the suitability of President Joe Biden, 81, and his primary Republican rival, 77-year-old Donald Trump, for another term in office. The poll, encompassing a representative sample of 528 United States voters, indicates that 86 percent of respondents believe Biden should not seek reelection due to his age. Among them, 27 percent expressed concerns solely about Biden's age, while a substantial 59 percent contended that both Biden and former President Trump are too old for the demanding role. Notably, 62 percent of participants considered Trump too old to run again.



The survey also highlights a notable disparity along political lines in the perception of the nominees' age suitability. Within the Democratic camp, 74 percent of voters voiced the opinion that Biden is too old for a second term, while only 35 percent of Republicans felt the same about Trump. Independents, on the other hand, overwhelmingly expressed concerns about both candidates, with 91 percent deeming Biden too old and 71 percent expressing the same sentiment about Trump.



This ABC News poll aligns with a similar study by NBC News published a week earlier, where three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, voiced apprehensions about President Biden's mental and physical health. The findings collectively shed light on a growing undercurrent of concern among Americans regarding the age and fitness of their political leaders, raising questions about the impact of age-related considerations on the electoral landscape and the perceived demands of the presidency.







