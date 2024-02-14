National Sport Day Witnesses Huge Turnout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A large number of citizens and expatriates including families and children actively participated in the activities of National Sport Day (NSD) 2024 yesterday marking the day a huge success.

An array of events and activities including football, basketball, tennis, taekwondo, cycling, archery, boxing, aerobics, running and swimming were held across the country.

Many government ministries and private sector companies organise a slew of activities and events for their employees and the public.

The major venues for the national sports celebration include sports clubs, public parks, Qatar Foundation, Cultural Village Foundation, Katara and Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), Expo 2023 Doha, and Doha Corniche among many more.

These venues hosted a larger number of events and activities and attracted a large number of people.

Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park organised five tournaments and 230 events that saw the participation of over 50 governmental and non-governmental organisations.

Families turned up in big numbers at Aspire Park where they played different games and participated in various NSD activities.

Children and youngsters were seen enthusiastically participating in NSD activities and playing their favourite games.

Parents described National Sport Day as a golden opportunity to encourage community members to take up sports activities and educate children about the importance of health and fitness.

“I celebrate NSD with my family at Aspire Park every year. Today we did jogging and other fitness exercises for long hours. My children also rode bicycles and played games like football and volleyball,” Abdullah Shameem told The Peninsula.

Speaking about the importance of NSD, he said that that day is very important to encourage community members of all age groups, especially children.

“I think that the most beautiful thing about NSD is that it enables people to carry out fitness exercises in groups sending a strong message to the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” said Nadeem Qasim.

Availing the opportunity of NSD, parents also teach their children to opt for healthy food and avoid fast food as much as they can.

“I played with my brother for about two hours. We ate different fruits after the games. My father told me not to take fast food,” said Ahmad Abdullah.

The National Sport Day initiative contributed significantly to raising awareness of the importance of sports in the lives of individuals and Qatari society, contributing to achieving Qatar Vision 2030, through developing the human element in which the State of Qatar has invested over the past years.

Qatar celebrated the National Sport Day for the first time in February 2012 after the issuance of the Amiri decision No. 80 of 2011, stipulating that each Tuesday of the second week of February shall be Qatar National Sport Day, and that it shall be an official holiday, during which the ministries, other government entities and public institutions organise sports events that employees and their families can participate in.