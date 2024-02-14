Shura Speaker Stresses Importance Of Playing Sports, Healthy Lifestyle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council participated in the activities of the National Sport Day, in the presence of Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, the Shura Council members, and a number of the Council's General Secretariat employees.

Held in Aspire Park, the sports activities included walking, fitness exercises, cycling, and other activities.

In a press statement, Al Ghanim stressed the importance of practicing sports as a lifestyle, calling for continuing sports activity throughout the year, and not linking it to a specific occasion or day due to its role in protecting against diseases and maintaining a healthy weight, and its positive impact on people, psychologically and socially.

He praised the wise leadership's interest in sports within the framework of developing human cadres and capabilities. Under the leadership of Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar has given great attention to sports, based on its interest in the human element as a basic pillar of development - the first pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, related to human development, which emphasised the importance of maintaining a physically and psychologically healthy population, the Speaker said.

He also noted the great interaction of all segments of society with the Sport Day activities, hailing the fruitful efforts made by the state to promote the culture of sports and a healthy lifestyle.

Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala said establishing a National Sport Day for all is an affirmation of the importance of sports being a continuous lifestyle.

He pointed out that Qatar's interest in sports and enhancing its concept is reflected in more than one aspect, one of which is the National Sport Day, as well as providing sports facilities equipped in accordance with the highest international standards.