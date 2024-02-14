'Mol Keen To Foster Sports At Work Facilities, Workers' Residences'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour organised a variety of events and activities in celebration of the National Sport Day yesterday. The events took place at the park of the Museum of Islamic Art and saw the participation of the ministry's employees, their families, and public.

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri remarked on this occasion,“We celebrate the National Sport Day for the year 2024 amidst Qatar's successful organisation of major sports events. This underscores the insightful vision of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has directed that sports be an integral part of the system for societal advancement and the enhancement of individuals' physical and intellectual capacities, in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030.” The Minister emphasised that the Ministry of Labour is keen on fostering sports within work facilities and workers' residences, in collaboration with joint labour committees. This is to highlight the importance of sports among workers for its direct impact on enhancing community health.

He added that the significant annual participation in the National Sport Day celebration reinforces sports values like discipline, mutual respect, sportsmanship, teamwork, and contributes to the integration of community groups and raising individuals' awareness of the values necessary for social peace.

This year, the ministry presented a variety of sports activities and events aimed at encouraging different segments of society to engage in sports and physical activities and to increase their awareness of the importance of sports.

The activities included various entertaining events and competitions, sports games such as obstacle courses for children, sack races for children, football, volleyball, billiards, badminton, tug of war for children, horse riding, giant bowling, snakes and ladders, tennis, and special events for children.

The ministry's employees expressed their joy in participating in the events of the National Sport Day, affirming that these activities and events achieve the desired objectives of the day. Primarily, it aims to emphasize the importance of sports as a cultural practice in society and to develop social bonding among all members of the community.