Education Minister Honours Winners Of Sport Competitions

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi has honoured the winning schools in the sports and athletics competitions.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education celebrated National Sport Day by organising various sporting events for boys in the Old Doha Port Park and girls at Qatar Primary Girls School.

The events witnessed the participation of the Minister of Education and Higher Education and several senior officials of the Ministry. They included various sports activities for different ages and received great interaction from students, parents, and Ministry employees.

The number of attendees at the boys' events reached about 2,500 visitors, including students, parents, employees and the public, as the number of sporting activities in the Old Doha Port Park reached 22 diverse activities suitable for different age groups.

The total attendance at girls' events reached about 2,500 visitors. This is in addition to participation from nine schools, three sports federations, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Public Health, and some health centres.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi said:“The Sports Day witnessed the participation of students, their families, teachers and peers in a fun and active atmosphere in various stadiums and sports halls and provided an important opportunity to engage in beneficial physical activity that enhances positive values among all members of society.”

For his part, Head of the Physical Education Department at the MoEHE Salman Al Hazmi said:“By organising Sports Day activities, we seek to spread awareness of the importance of sports, and provide an opportunity for all members of society to participate in various sports activities.”

“We are proud of the great success achieved by our activities on Sports Day, and we applaud those in charge of organising this important national event, we look forward to its continued success and development in the coming years.”

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education's organisation of Sports Day activities stems from its interest in encouraging young people to practice sports as a healthy lifestyle. The Ministry confirms its continued efforts to integrate sports activities into the educational process, believing in its effective role in developing students' various skills and enhancing their spirit of cooperation and teamwork.

The Ministry renews its commitment to providing an integrated educational environment that ensures the health and safety of young people and contributes to the development of their various abilities and skills, for the benefit of the individual and society.