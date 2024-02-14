Diverse Activities Mark NSD At Qatar University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of National Sports Day, the Department of Sports Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Communication and Public Relations at Qatar University (QU), organised a series of diverse sporting events and activities. The activities took place at the university campus yesterday, attended by officials, faculty members, students, and members of the community.

The aim of these events is to achieve several outcomes, including introducing the university's sports activities, promoting exercise with family and friends, raising awareness of the importance of sports in individual and community life, and emphasising QU's role in constructive interaction with the community to celebrate National Sports Day.

President of QU Dr. Omar Al Ansari said on this occasion,“National Sport Day is a renewed national occasion annually to emphasise the importance of sports and its constructive role in individual and community life. QU, in alignment with state institutions, actively participates in various sports activities and events on this day. We reaffirm our commitment to promoting a sports culture and physical activity as an integral part of university life and a significant aspect of our role in building national capacities.”

Vice-President for Student Affairs Dr. Eiman Mustafawi said,“We are keen to enhance physical fitness values and sportsmanship among our students. Encouraging active participation in QU's National Sports Day promotes a healthy lifestyle, builds bridges of communication, enhances team spirit, and fosters positive interaction, contributing to the comprehensive development of our students.”

Assistant Vice-President for Student Life and Services Dr. Mohamed Diab, added,“On this National Sports Day, we celebrate the vitality and communication that sports bring to our daily lives. Every planned activity for today, from fitness challenges to team games, reflects our commitment to enriching the student experience and providing a supportive environment that enhances personal growth and social skills.”

Director of the Department of Sports Affairs Dr. Senaid Al Marri highlighted,“National Sports Day significantly contributes to raising awareness of the importance of sports. Our participation aligns with QU's belief in sports and reaffirms our Islamic values, which emphasize the strength of a believer.” Director of Communication and Public Relations Eatidal Al Qatami said NSD spotlights all activities that enrich the Qatari community in terms of sports, health, and social aspects.