Amiri Diwan Participates In Sport Day Events

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan participated in the activities of the 13th National Sport Day yesterday.

Chief of the Amiri Diwan H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended the activities at the Qatar Sports Club, along with assistants to the Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Directors of the Amiri Diwan departments and their assistants.

The events featured a range of sporting activities including football, volleyball, tennis, and a marathon, in addition to many other activities with great interaction from participants in an atmosphere that reflected the importance of sports for individuals and society alike.

Meanwhile, a range of indoor women's sports events were staged at the Qatar SC with remarkable turnout, contributing to the Amiri Diwan's Sport Day activities coming out in the best possible way. At the conclusion of the multi-sport event, winners received prizes, and all the participants hailed the distinguished organization of this year's Sport Day edition.