Amir Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Finland


2/14/2024 4:02:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Finland, wishing him success in his duties and the people of Finland further progress and prosperity.

