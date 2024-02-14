Amir Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Finland

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Finland, wishing him success in his duties and the people of Finland further progress and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.