Bollywood Movies In January-February: 2023 Vs 2024 Shah Rukh Khan Makes All The Difference

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood movies had a great year in 2023 in terms of business. Multiple movies like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dunki, Tiger 3 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani achieved massive box office success. Even The Kerala Story, made with a much smaller budget, minted over ₹300 crore. Let's how Hindi movies in the January-February period in 2024 have fared against those in the same period in 2023 2023 Hindi moviesKuttey, made with ₹50 crore, earned ₹8.47 crore. Then came Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which minted ₹1,055 crore worldwide. Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, earned ₹2.36 crore. Lakadbaggha and Operation Fryday did not make a mark. In total, January 2023 Bollywood movies raked in ₹1,065.83 crore 2023 Hindi moviesAlmost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Faraaz, Shiv Shastri Balboa and The Tenant did not make any mark. The first fortnight of February 2023 was rather cold. Then came Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, promising a lot of hope. However, the movie - made with ₹50 crore - earned only ₹47.8 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Are you single? Watch these movies in Valentine's WeekNext, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfie - made with ₹100 crore - earned only ₹24.6 crore worldwide. So, the total collection from February 2023 Hindi movies was ₹72.4 crore 2024 Hindi moviesTauba Tera Jalwa left no mark. Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, could earn ₹23.5 crore worldwide. Main Atal Hoon earned ₹10.15 crore worldwide.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: What to watch over the weekend?Siddharth Anand, who had delivered 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, offered Fighter. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has earned ₹332 crore worldwide so far. It's still running in theatres. The total collection from January 2024 Hindi movies stands at ₹365.65 crore 2024 Hindi moviesTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on February 9. It is still running in theatres and has earned ₹64 crore so far. The upcoming movies are Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay (starring Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar), Crakk (starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal), Article 370 (starring Yami Gautam) and All India Rank (Varun Grover's directorial debut).Also Read: How Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Javed Akhtar's criticism of AnimalWhile movies in January and February of 2023 did a business of ₹1,138.23 crore, movies in the same period in 2024 have earned ₹429.65 crore, a drop of 62.25%. The difference lies in one name: Shah Rukh Khan: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

