'Lal Salaam' Box Office: Rajinikanth's Film Earns Rs 12 Crore In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' grossed almost Rs 12 crore net in five days. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in a prolonged cameo.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' grossed almost Rs 12 crore net in five days in India.

The recently released film 'Lal Salaam', directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is keeping steady at the box office internationally.

The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in a prolonged cameo.

During the weekdays, the picture continues to make slightly more than Rs 1 crore in India. The film's theatrical run will likely last for a few weeks.

The film 'Lal Salaam' opened in cinemas on February 9 amid high expectations. The film has received mixed reactions from reviewers and spectators alike.

During the opening weekend, 'Lal Salaam' earned more than Rs 3 crore every day. However, the figure fell to Rs 1 crore on Monday, February 12.

On Tuesday, February 13, the film is expected to have generated roughly Rs 1.16 crore net in India.