'Jai Hanuman': KGF Star Yash To Play Hanuman, Not Ravan; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) KGF star Yash will play Hanuman in 'Jai HanuMan' after refusing and turning down Ravan's role for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; read on

There are news reports, that Yash is set to play Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman. It is a sequel to Teja Sajja's HanuMan, released in January 2024.



According to Bollywood Hungama, Yash is the filmmakers' first pick to play Lord Hanuman.

An insider told the entertainment portal that while Yash was considered for the film's first portion, he is more likely to be chosen for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Yash will portray Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Ram in the film, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita.

Previously, Alia Bhatt was in discussions for the part of Sita, but she dropped out owing to scheduling conflicts.

Sunny Deol has allegedly been cast in the role of Hanuman. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are allegedly in negotiations for the parts of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana, respectively.

Recently, it was claimed that Amitabh Bachchan may portray Dashrath in the film.