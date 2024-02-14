ACE Money Transfer Crowned 'Best Fintech App' By UK Business Awards 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer, a leading UK-based remittance provider, is thrilled to announce its win of

Best Fintech App from the prestigious UK Business Awards 2024. This award recognizes ACE's commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering customers a seamless and secure online money transfer experience.

ACE Money Transfer Wins the Best Fintech App Award from the UK Business Awards.

The UK Business Awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding businesses across various industries. ACE Money Transfer stood out as a winner with its user-friendly mobile app, which is secure, smooth and convenient to use. The improved app makes sending money internationally faster, affordable and more enjoyable. The ACE mobile app boasts a range of features designed to enhance the customer experience, including:



Quick Send Option

Enhanced Search and Filters

Customized Dashboards & Skins

Dark Mode

Stories

Tutorials

Dashboard Widgets

App Tours Profile Customisation

Commenting on the win, Rashid Ashraf, the CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said, "We know how important it is to our customers to transfer their hard-earned income to their loved ones back home securely and easily. They trust ACE, and it's truly an honour to serve. We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the Best Fintech App from Business Awards 2024, which is a testament to our dedication. We are committed to continuously improving our services and exceeding customer expectations."

ACE Money Transfer has been serving global expatriates across the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia and Switzerland for over two decades with a continued service expansion. Its mobile app offers customers the convenience of creating remittance transactions 24/7 from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Many transactions are completed in just seconds, while customers benefit from low transfer costs and competitive exchange rates. End-to-end encryption, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance anti-money-laundering policies and advanced protection protocols add an extra layer to the security of global transactions. Customers can conveniently navigate through various features on the app, enjoy personalised experiences, and create transfers easily with a few steps.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer, based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

