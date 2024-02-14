Former Karnataka Minister Gopalaiah Receives Death Threats, FIR Filed Against Ex-Corporator Padmaraj

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Former Minister Gopalaiah has received death threats allegedly from ex-corporator Padmaraj. The incident escalated quickly, prompting Gopalaiah to file a complaint with the Kamakshipalaya police station. Subsequently, an FIR has been filed against Padmaraj at the Kamakshipalya police in connection with the threats made against Gopalaiah.

Reportedly, Padmaraj had placed a phone call to Gopalaiah at 11 PM on Tuesday night. Witnesses reported that Padmaraj hurled insults and threats during the call, prompting Gopalaiah to take immediate action by complaining late into the night.

The FIR came after Gopalaiah urged the

Speaker UT Khader to take the matter seriously, highlighting the gravity of the threats faced by him. This led to swift action from the authorities, resulting in Padmaraj's apprehension.

The FIR filed against Padmaraj included charges under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation, respectively.