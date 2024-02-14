Teaser Of Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar Starrer 'Jai Ganesh' Out; WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, starring Jai Ganesh, will hit theatres on April 11, 2024. At the same time, the official teaser of the movie is out now, The makers of the movie shared the post on their social media accounts, stating, "Dive into a world of wonder and adventure as we unleash the official teaser of #JaiGanesh! Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat. #ThePowerWithin".





Mahima Nambiar is playing the female lead role in this film. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is taking place in and around Ernakulam. Chandu Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film.

The film features prominent actors such as Harish Peradi, Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay, and Nandu. The movie is produced by Unni Mukundan under Dreams N Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films.



The crew includes Harish Pratap for editing, Shankar Sharma for music, Tapas Naik for sound design, Sajeev Chantirur as production controller, Sooraj Kulimangad as production designer, Ronex Xavier for makeup, Vipin Das for costumes, Naveen Murali for stills, Anthony Stephen for designs, Anoop Mohan S as associate director, Liju Prabhakar for DI, DTM for VFX, and Vipin Kumar for promotion consultation and Dinesh handles public relations.

