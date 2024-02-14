Bizarre! Woman Washing Left-Over Naan Before Heating It Takes Internet By Storm; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the world of culinary experimentation, an Instagram user's unique approach to reviving leftover naan has caused a buzz online. Alishay, the woman in question, shared a video demonstrating her method, claiming that leftover food, particularly naan, tastes "10 times better" the next day. The clip, showcasing her unconventional approach of washing the naan under running tap water before toasting it on a tawa with oil, has ignited discussions on social media.

Alishay's video highlights her distinctive method of reviving stale naan by first washing it under running tap water and then toasting it on a tawa with oil. She passionately advocates that this technique enhances the taste, making the leftover naan as good as new. The clip garnered attention and led to a variety of reactions and discussions in the comments section.

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before istg nobody can fight me on this. Are you even desi / brown , if you don't fry your naan. YUMMM (I'm gonna go have this again) why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like ne I used filtered water btw (drinkable paani), pls use filtered water. Not tap water. Also someone said 'gopi bahu of rotis' that's so funny I can't," the user said in the caption.

Social media users engaged in spirited discussions about the unconventional approach, with some expressing agreement and sharing similar techniques for reviving stale bread. Others, however, were perplexed and questioned the need to wash the naan under tap water. The comments section became a platform for diverse opinions, ranging from appreciation for the cultural aspect to bewilderment about the unconventional method.

Users on the platform shared various perspectives on the technique. Some appreciated the cultural aspect, with one user stating, "People complaining about washing the naan will never know TRUE culture." Another user added, "Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!"

However, not everyone was on board with the unconventional method. Some users expressed surprise and concern, with one commenting, "You. Washed. The. Naan. Are you trying to get obliterated by people on this platform? Who in the absolute world WASHES their naan? It's not a doormat!"

Alishay's unique method of reviving leftover naan has certainly sparked conversations and debates online. The video, now with over eight lakh likes and 32 million views, has become a focal point for discussions on diverse culinary practices. Whether the unconventional technique gains widespread acceptance or remains a subject of debate, it undeniably adds a flavorful twist to the world of culinary creativity and cultural expressions on social media.