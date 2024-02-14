No Law Can Be Brought Without Deliberations: Modi Govt Tells Farmers' Unions, Invites Them For Talks (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Centre on Wednesday said that it is ready to hold discussions with the farmers organisation, and urged farmers to maintain the environment for discussions.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, "The farmers' unions need to understand that the law that they are seeking cannot be decided upon without giving a thought, and giving scope for issues to crop up at a later phase. All aspects need to be considered and discussed."

One of the primary demands driving the 'Dilli Chalo' march is the establishment of a legal assurance for the minimum support price (MSP). Currently, the government determines MSP for approximately two dozen commodities biannually based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, with a significant portion of MSP crop procurement occurring in Punjab and Haryana, primarily for wheat and rice, bolstering the government's public distribution system. However, farmers seek legislation ensuring MSP for all crops, prompting government apprehensions regarding global pricing, procurement pressures, export competitiveness, and central expenditures.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, part of the ministerial delegation engaging with farmers' groups, including the non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, underscores the government's cautious approach to policy announcements, prioritizing comprehensive stakeholder deliberation and consensus over hurried decisions. Despite government offers for farmers' involvement in committees addressing MSP strengthening, including the Sanjay Aggarwal-led panel established in response to previous agri-law protests, farmers' willingness for collaborative engagements remains limited.

Furthermore, farmers advocate for additional measures beyond MSP assurance, including the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations, farmer pensions, debt waivers, justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and compensation for deceased agitation participants. As negotiations persist, the government reiterates its commitment to agricultural welfare, citing significant budgetary increases over the past decade.