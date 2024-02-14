Karnataka Extends Deadline For Installing High-Security Number Plates By 3 Months

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To expedite the installation of high-security registration number plates (HSRP) in vehicles across the state, Karnataka Minister Ramalingareddy has announced a three-month extension for the process. This decision comes as a response to concerns over the slow implementation rate compared to other states.

The minister has taken a proactive step to address the delay in the installation of high-security registration number plates (HSRP) in vehicles across the state. With only 9.16% of vehicles equipped with the HSRP plates so far, the minister announced a three-month extension to ensure full compliance.

"In comparison to other states where the process has been faster, the implementation of HSRP plates in our state has faced delays," stated Minister Ramalingareddy during his response to Madhu Madegowda's question in the session at the Legislative Assembly.

Despite the fitting of HSRP plates in 18,32,787 vehicles, concerns have been raised over the sluggish pace of implementation in the state. Responding to queries regarding the delay, Minister Ramalingareddy emphasized the need for expedited action.

The decision to extend the deadline by three months aims to streamline the installation process and ensure that all vehicles in the state are equipped with the mandated HSRP plates.

