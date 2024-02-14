Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's Grandson Vibhakar Shastri Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In another big blow to the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has resigned from the Congress on Wednesday. He has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party to Mallikarjun Kharge.



Take a look at his post:



After snapping ties with the grand-old party, Vibhakar Shastri joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Speaking to media, Shastri said, "...I think under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..."

Shastri's resignation comes days after two other Congress stalwarts, Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique, quit the Maharashtra unit for the party. While Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Chavan went to the BJP's camp. Another Congress veteran, Milind Deora, quit the party last month and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.